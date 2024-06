Filling the box!

Day 165 - This is my garden hedgehog, it's eating me out of house and home! I've been keeping a close eye on it as the other day it was still in the feeding box during the day, we was going away for a couple of days so I moved the box into a shadier part of the garden. After being away for two days I checked the box on our return and luckily it wasn't there, it seems to be alright as it's been back and always eats the dishful we put out - it soon won't fit through the tiny door into the box!