So sad!

Day 167 - I've lived in my current house for nearly 11 years and have never had a problem with anything growing, but this year my Photinia 'Red Robin' which has grown into a tree rather than being a bush has died (the picture on the left) the picture on the right is one in another part of my garden that is healthy and growing as normal. I've no idea why it's died and I'm not sure if I should cut it down or see what happens next Spring!