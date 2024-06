Hansel & Gretel can find their way home!

Day 168 - Two of my daughter's and the Grandchildren made a surprise visit to my husband for father's day, he was over the moon to see them all. Withing 5 minutes of being in the house the twin girls had torn up toilet tissue and made a trail all around the house, they were playing Hansel & Gretel and this was so they could find their way home!