Photo 2727
Opened up at last!
Day 172 - It has been sunny the last two days and it has bought the lilies out - at long last!
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Susan Klassen
ace
So beautiful! Fav. We've been waiting for ours to open too. It's supposed sunny and warmer here so fingers crossed ours will open too.
June 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oooh, they are beautiful.
June 20th, 2024
