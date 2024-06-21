Beat friends!

Previous
Day 173 - I spent ages just watching these two pigeons canoodling on the wall, it was funny to watch they way they were synchronising their walking!
Mags ace
They posed so perfectly for you!
June 21st, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Super capture! It's like they were modelling for you.
June 21st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture of strutting their stuff.
June 21st, 2024  
