Photo 2728
Beat friends!
Day 173 - I spent ages just watching these two pigeons canoodling on the wall, it was funny to watch they way they were synchronising their walking!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2728
photos
44
followers
48
following
Mags
ace
They posed so perfectly for you!
June 21st, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Super capture! It's like they were modelling for you.
June 21st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture of strutting their stuff.
June 21st, 2024
