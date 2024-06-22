Lovely day for a walk!

Day 174 - We went to Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey to visit my friends and as it was a lovely day we had a wander around the village.



This is Holy Trinity Church Queenborough, it was built around 1367 and has a tower of six bells, as Queenborough was hosting an independence day today the church tower was open to the public, so up the tower spiral stone steps we climbed! Inside the church there is a painted ceiling believed to be painted by a Dutchman circa 1698 portraying the firmament of the sky, whilst it was unfortunately damaged by a serious fire in the 1930’s, thanks to the wonders of modern technology some of it’s amazing features are able to still be viewed through a mobile phone lens.

