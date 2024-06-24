Previous
I can't wait for the blackberries! by bigmxx
Photo 2731

I can't wait for the blackberries!

Day 176 - How exciting the blackberries have started to appear, I love a bit of wild blackberry picking but not that it means Summer is slipping by!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
How wonderful! Great capture! Love blackberries.
June 24th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely detailed capture. Fav.
June 24th, 2024  
