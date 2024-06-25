Previous
Hanging over someones wall again! by bigmxx
Photo 2732

Hanging over someones wall again!

Day 177 - I saw this flower in someones garden and couldn't resist taking a picture as it's one I've not seen before, I love the colour!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Susan Klassen ace
I love this! Beautiful color and capture! I wonder what kind of flower it is.
June 25th, 2024  
