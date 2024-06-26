Previous
I'm glad this isn't in my garden! by bigmxx
Photo 2733

I'm glad this isn't in my garden!

Day 178 - As we were walking through some woods I notice lots of these in the trees and bushes, I'm glad they are not in my garden!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
748% complete

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Oh yuk! I wonder what they are. Thankfully we don't have any in our garden either.
June 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they sting too!
June 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's a writhing mass of something! Great find and capture.
June 26th, 2024  
