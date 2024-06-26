Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
I'm glad this isn't in my garden!
Day 178 - As we were walking through some woods I notice lots of these in the trees and bushes, I'm glad they are not in my garden!
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2733
photos
44
followers
48
following
748% complete
View this month »
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
Oh yuk! I wonder what they are. Thankfully we don't have any in our garden either.
June 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they sting too!
June 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's a writhing mass of something! Great find and capture.
June 26th, 2024
