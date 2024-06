Day 181 - This is Lullingstone Castle (it's the Manor House that is known as 'the Castle') which was built between 1543 and 1580 by Sir John Peche, High Sheriff of Kent and is set within 120 acres of the Kent Countryside. Within the grounds there is an ice house and Queens Anne's bathhouse that is fed by underground springs, the River Darent runs through the estate and feeds a fishing lake. It's said to be one of England's oldest family estates, dating back to the the time of Domesday.This is a link to more of it's history https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lullingstone_Castle