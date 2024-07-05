Previous
Floating along! by bigmxx
Floating along!

Day 187 - This swan looked sad, it was all alone, with no sign of any other swans around.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely image and reflection! Maybe this swan was taking a break from the rest. Fav.
July 5th, 2024  
