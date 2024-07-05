Sign up
Previous
Photo 2742
Floating along!
Day 187 - This swan looked sad, it was all alone, with no sign of any other swans around.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2742
photos
45
followers
48
following
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely image and reflection! Maybe this swan was taking a break from the rest. Fav.
July 5th, 2024
