Previous
Photo 2748
In the pink!
Day 193 - Not sure why they call these Red Campion flowers as I think they're pink!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Dorothy
ace
Whoever name them was colour blind? Like “Robin red breast”! That’s always puzzled me.
Attractive flower what ever the name.
July 11th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
They’re very pretty and I love to see them in the countryside.
July 11th, 2024
