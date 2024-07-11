Previous
In the pink! by bigmxx
In the pink!

Day 193 - Not sure why they call these Red Campion flowers as I think they're pink!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Dorothy ace
Whoever name them was colour blind? Like “Robin red breast”! That’s always puzzled me.
Attractive flower what ever the name.
July 11th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
They’re very pretty and I love to see them in the countryside.
July 11th, 2024  
