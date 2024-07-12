Sign up
Photo 2749
Rather late for flowers!
Day 194 - This Dog Rose seems rather late to still be flowering, but then it was in a sheltered area!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
