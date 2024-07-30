Sign up
Photo 2767
Sea day!
Day 211 - Today was a seaday so there was lots of sea, sunbathing and drinking cocktails!
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2768
photos
45
followers
48
following
758% complete
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2024 4:21pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely and inviting collage. Seaday is an appropriate title !
July 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Super collage and captures!
July 31st, 2024
