Sightseeing in the heat! by bigmxx
Sightseeing in the heat!

Day 212 - Today we went on a guided tour of Athens, our guide was full of knowledge and fun facts of the history of Athens and kept us entertained the whole tour!
Michelle

Mags ace
Fabulous collage and captures! I'd love to see this in person.
July 31st, 2024  
