Photo 2768
Sightseeing in the heat!
Day 212 - Today we went on a guided tour of Athens, our guide was full of knowledge and fun facts of the history of Athens and kept us entertained the whole tour!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Fabulous collage and captures! I'd love to see this in person.
July 31st, 2024
