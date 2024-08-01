Sign up
Photo 2769
More cocktails!
Day 213 - Today we docked in Souda, Chania, as we’ve been to Chania before we decided to just have a wander around the port town.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
Those cocktails look good . I've never heard of Souda or Chania. I must google them. Nice collage. Fav.
August 2nd, 2024
