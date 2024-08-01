Previous
More cocktails! by bigmxx
More cocktails!

Day 213 - Today we docked in Souda, Chania, as we’ve been to Chania before we decided to just have a wander around the port town.
Michelle

Sue Cooper ace
Those cocktails look good . I've never heard of Souda or Chania. I must google them. Nice collage. Fav.
August 2nd, 2024  
