Previous
Ephesus, Kusadasi by bigmxx
Photo 2771

Ephesus, Kusadasi

Day 214 - Todays port was Kusadasi and we booked a trip to Ephesrus, a place I’ve always wanted to visit. It was such an interesting trip and again our guide was so knowledgeable and funny, he kept us entertained for the whole trip!
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful collage collection. Looks like a great place to see. Fav.
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise