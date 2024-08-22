Previous
Tasty flower! by bigmxx
Photo 2790

Tasty flower!

Day 234 - I spotted these two bees on this rather tasty flower, as it had lots of bites taken out of it!
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
but the muncher kindly left the best pollen bits for the bees :)
August 22nd, 2024  
