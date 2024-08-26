Previous
I can't believe the difference! by bigmxx
Photo 2794

I can't believe the difference!

Day 238 - We borrowed our neighbours pressure washer today and can't believe how clean it's making the patio come up, we now want to buy one so we can do it every Spring!
Mags ace
Pressure washers are useful things! Looks great.
August 26th, 2024  
