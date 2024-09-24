Previous
Still going strong! by bigmxx
Photo 2823

Still going strong!

Day 268 - After being away for a week I was surprised to see some of my Fuchsias still flowering - a welcome surprise!
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Wow! These are a gift that keep on giving even when your away for a week!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise