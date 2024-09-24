Sign up
Previous
Photo 2823
Still going strong!
Day 268 - After being away for a week I was surprised to see some of my Fuchsias still flowering - a welcome surprise!
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2823
photos
44
followers
47
following
Krista Mae
ace
Wow! These are a gift that keep on giving even when your away for a week!
September 24th, 2024
