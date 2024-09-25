Previous
Wiggling along! by bigmxx
Photo 2824

Wiggling along!

Day 269 - I've not seen a caterpillar like this before so I had to look it up - Mr Google informs me it's a Buff-Tip moth (Phalera bucephala) caterpillar
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find !
September 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great find! It has some beautiful patterns.
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise