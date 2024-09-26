Previous
Rain, rain go away! by bigmxx
Rain, rain go away!

Day 270 - This pigeon looked like it had the right hump, it kept shaking it's feather's but still it sat there getting wet!
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
*lynn ace
nice shot of this pretty pigeon
September 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a lovely pigeon!
September 26th, 2024  
