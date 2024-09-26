Sign up
Photo 2825
Rain, rain go away!
Day 270 - This pigeon looked like it had the right hump, it kept shaking it's feather's but still it sat there getting wet!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
*lynn
ace
nice shot of this pretty pigeon
September 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely pigeon!
September 26th, 2024
