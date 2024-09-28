Sign up
Photo 2827
Sunny day!
Day 272 - So after the rain of the last few days we have had a lovely day (not too hot) just right for a walk. I came across this flower, which had a strange looking bug inside!
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
So pretty! Definitely a member of the aster family.
September 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So bright and pretty - from the Dandelion family !!
September 28th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super bright capture
September 28th, 2024
