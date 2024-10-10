Previous
You can do one! by bigmxx
Photo 2839

You can do one!

Day 284 - This snail was having a feast of my Hydrangea as I can't kill any creature, I took it off and placed it in the garden waste bin, which is full so it will get a right feast!
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise