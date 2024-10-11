Previous
Having a spruce up! by bigmxx
Photo 2840

Having a spruce up!

Day 285 - I was mesmerised by this swan it spent ages preening itself!
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Keeping her snow whole plumage pristine - so lovely to watch I am sure .
October 11th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I just washed my hair so I can preen!
October 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a very through procedure!
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise