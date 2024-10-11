Sign up
Previous
Photo 2840
Having a spruce up!
Day 285 - I was mesmerised by this swan it spent ages preening itself!
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Keeping her snow whole plumage pristine - so lovely to watch I am sure .
October 11th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I just washed my hair so I can preen!
October 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a very through procedure!
October 11th, 2024
