by bigmxx
Day 286 - Who knew pumpkins came in so many shapes, colours and sizes!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
A great selection and capture!
October 12th, 2024  
Casablanca
Ooh lovely! Best one for flavour is the grey one, the Crown Prince. Delicious!
October 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So many variety - there seems to be many "grey ghost" ones on sale this year
October 12th, 2024  
Agnes
Beautiful shot
October 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown
A nice colorful collection
October 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Nice
October 12th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this great variety, we do not have it here.
October 12th, 2024  
