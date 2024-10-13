Sign up
Previous
Photo 2842
Gone to seed!
Day 287 - This Wild Carrot/Queen Annes Lace/Daucus Carota flower has turned into a seed head, they always remind me of a bunch of insects bunch up together!
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet light
October 13th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh that is one mighty seed pod!
October 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
October 13th, 2024
