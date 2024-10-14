Previous
And stretch! by bigmxx
Photo 2843

And stretch!

Day 288 - These geese weren't very friendly, whenever I got near them they hissed at me, so I walked the long way around them!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! I would have walked around them too. Great shot though. What is that frightening face in the tree? =)
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise