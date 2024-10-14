Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
And stretch!
Day 288 - These geese weren't very friendly, whenever I got near them they hissed at me, so I walked the long way around them!
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2843
photos
46
followers
47
following
Mags
ace
LOL! I would have walked around them too. Great shot though. What is that frightening face in the tree? =)
October 14th, 2024
