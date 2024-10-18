Sign up
Previous
Photo 2847
Ward Autumnal sun!
Day 292 - Today has been a lovely warm 18° on our walk today I couldn't believe just how many bees are still around!
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
18th October 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sue Cooper
ace
That could be a summer shot. It's lovely. Fav.
October 18th, 2024
