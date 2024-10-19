Sign up
Photo 2848
Seaweed or a plant?
Day 293 - After torrential rain this morning the sun came out after lunch so we had a walk on the beach. I noticed this plant growing on the beach but I'm not sure if it's a plant or seaweed, but it was a beautiful colour
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely colour and capture whatever it is
October 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I think it's a seaweed, but is seaweed a plant? Its lovely anyway!
October 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great find and capture!
October 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Seaweed? Beautiful colour
October 19th, 2024
