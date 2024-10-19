Previous
Seaweed or a plant? by bigmxx
Day 293 - After torrential rain this morning the sun came out after lunch so we had a walk on the beach. I noticed this plant growing on the beach but I'm not sure if it's a plant or seaweed, but it was a beautiful colour
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely colour and capture whatever it is
October 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
I think it&#039;s a seaweed, but is seaweed a plant? Its lovely anyway!
October 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great find and capture!
October 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Seaweed? Beautiful colour
October 19th, 2024  
