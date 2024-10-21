Sign up
Previous
Photo 2850
Worse than kids!
Day 295 - These ducks were having a right scrap, taking bites out of each other, there were no lady ducks about so not sure what they were scraping over!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper
ace
Just being lads perhaps. Fav.
October 21st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Hmm and a tad early ! Nicely caught
October 21st, 2024
