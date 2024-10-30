Sign up
Photo 2859
Odd looking snail!
Day 304 - I spotted this snail while out walking, but it looked quite a strange snail its body was rather odd!
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2859
photos
46
followers
47
following
Peter Dulis
Interesting
October 30th, 2024
