Photo 2860
Tiny Shroms!
Day 305 - We were at a children’s park today when one of my Granddaughters went to pick these saying they were pretty, luckily I spotted her before she touched them and explained why she shouldn’t touch them!
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Nicely captured with your POV!
October 31st, 2024
