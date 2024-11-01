Previous
I’ve got my eye on you! by bigmxx
I’ve got my eye on you!

Day 306 - I was rather worried taking this swans picture as it was staring me out, I’ve had a swan chase me before and nip my bottom!
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Sweet closeup!
November 1st, 2024  
