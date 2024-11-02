Previous
Allington Lock by bigmxx
Photo 2862

Allington Lock

Day 307 - Last time I visited this lock it was having some repairs done so a lot of it was covered by scaffolding, it's so nice to see it all finished.

Allington Lock is on the River Medway in Kent and is the lowest on the river which marks the end of the tidal area.

In 1792 the Lower Medway Company was established to improve navigation on the river, and built the lock as part of this project it was then enlarged in 1881. In 1937 new sluice gates were installed to help protect Tonbridge and Maidstone from flooding.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
784% complete

Agnes ace
Beautiful collage
November 2nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice collage of a restored working lock
November 2nd, 2024  
