Allington Lock

Day 307 - Last time I visited this lock it was having some repairs done so a lot of it was covered by scaffolding, it's so nice to see it all finished.



Allington Lock is on the River Medway in Kent and is the lowest on the river which marks the end of the tidal area.



In 1792 the Lower Medway Company was established to improve navigation on the river, and built the lock as part of this project it was then enlarged in 1881. In 1937 new sluice gates were installed to help protect Tonbridge and Maidstone from flooding.