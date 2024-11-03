Previous
Fatsia Japonica by bigmxx
Fatsia Japonica

Day 308 - This is the first time I've remember seeing flowers on this plant, I can only think it's because we've cut the tree down and it now has room to spring up and out!
Michelle

Mags ace
Wow! How lovely and such a nice DOF too.
November 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely winter capture
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture, they look a bit like alliums when they have gone over.
November 3rd, 2024  
