Previous
Photo 2863
Fatsia Japonica
Day 308 - This is the first time I've remember seeing flowers on this plant, I can only think it's because we've cut the tree down and it now has room to spring up and out!
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd November 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! How lovely and such a nice DOF too.
November 3rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely winter capture
November 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture, they look a bit like alliums when they have gone over.
November 3rd, 2024
