Look but don't touch! by bigmxx
Photo 2864

Look but don't touch!

Day 309 - I love the colour of these
Fly Agaric (Amanita muscaria) but they are poisonous and highly toxic so definitely for looking at and not touching!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Chrissie ace
Wow, lovely capture
November 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful find and capture!
November 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love it
November 4th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beauty - any elves to be seen?
November 4th, 2024  
