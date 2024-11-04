Sign up
Previous
Photo 2864
Look but don't touch!
Day 309 - I love the colour of these
Fly Agaric (Amanita muscaria) but they are poisonous and highly toxic so definitely for looking at and not touching!
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
4
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Chrissie
ace
Wow, lovely capture
November 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful find and capture!
November 4th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Love it
November 4th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a beauty - any elves to be seen?
November 4th, 2024
