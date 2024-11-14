Previous
When a road becomes a river! by bigmxx
When a road becomes a river!

Day 319 - We are on our way home today, we were following the satnav and it took us down a road which should have been a small ford to drive through, at some time there must have been a lot of rain as it’s now a flowing river!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
787% complete

Dorothy ace
Oh No! Hope it was an easy reverse.
November 14th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
That could have been nasty!!
November 14th, 2024  
