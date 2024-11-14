Sign up
Previous
Photo 2874
When a road becomes a river!
Day 319 - We are on our way home today, we were following the satnav and it took us down a road which should have been a small ford to drive through, at some time there must have been a lot of rain as it’s now a flowing river!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2874
photos
46
followers
47
following
787% complete
Dorothy
ace
Oh No! Hope it was an easy reverse.
November 14th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
That could have been nasty!!
November 14th, 2024
