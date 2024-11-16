Previous
Snails home! by bigmxx
Snails home!

Day 321 - I wonder if the snails have always lived on this plant and have only just become visible now the leaves have gone!
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
How wonderful! I rarely see a snail around here.
November 16th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Well spotted!
November 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super find!
November 16th, 2024  
