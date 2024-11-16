Sign up
Photo 2876
Snails home!
Day 321 - I wonder if the snails have always lived on this plant and have only just become visible now the leaves have gone!
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
How wonderful! I rarely see a snail around here.
November 16th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Well spotted!
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super find!
November 16th, 2024
