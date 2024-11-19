Previous
No snow for us today! by bigmxx
No snow for us today!

Day 324 - We didn't have any snow today just rain so I stay indoors in the warm!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
