Nearly squashed it! by bigmxx
Photo 2880

Day 325 - I went to push our garden gate open and nearly put my hand on this very large spider, luckily it saw me in time and run to hide - not very well because I could still see it!
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
789% complete

Photo Details

