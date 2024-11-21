Previous
Still frozen this afternoon! by bigmxx
Still frozen this afternoon!

Day 326 - I've been at work for a few days this week, as I'm retired and only do occasionally bank shifts, it was a shock to the system getting up early especially when it's so cold!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
Beautiful frosted leaves and grass.
November 21st, 2024  
