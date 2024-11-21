Sign up
Previous
Photo 2881
Still frozen this afternoon!
Day 326 - I've been at work for a few days this week, as I'm retired and only do occasionally bank shifts, it was a shock to the system getting up early especially when it's so cold!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Beautiful frosted leaves and grass.
November 21st, 2024
