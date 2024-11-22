Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2882
Waiting patiently!
Day 327 - The ducks must have been hungry as they were heading for the edge of the water everytime they saw someone approach!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2882
photos
46
followers
47
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and patterns on the water. I always feel so sorry for them in winter.
November 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! what an astonishing capture - such delightful patterns created in the water ! fav
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close