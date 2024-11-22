Previous
Waiting patiently! by bigmxx
Photo 2882

Waiting patiently!

Day 327 - The ducks must have been hungry as they were heading for the edge of the water everytime they saw someone approach!
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Diana ace
Lovely shot and patterns on the water. I always feel so sorry for them in winter.
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what an astonishing capture - such delightful patterns created in the water ! fav
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
November 22nd, 2024  
