The slow cooker is on! by bigmxx
The slow cooker is on!

Day 328 - When it's raining and blowing a gale outside stay indoors and make a rainbow for dinner!
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Casablanca ace
That looks lovely. I have never used a slow cooker. Are they good?
November 23rd, 2024  
Agnes ace
That looks delicious
November 23rd, 2024  
Kate ace
Love all the flavors that blend together in a slow cooker
November 23rd, 2024  
