Previous
Photo 2884
My view at the moment!
Day 329 - We have a power cut at the moment, they think it might be back on between 22.30-23.30, so we have no way of cooking any dinner, so off we went to get fish and chips!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
