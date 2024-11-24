Previous
My view at the moment! by bigmxx
Photo 2884

My view at the moment!

Day 329 - We have a power cut at the moment, they think it might be back on between 22.30-23.30, so we have no way of cooking any dinner, so off we went to get fish and chips!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
