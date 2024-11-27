Previous
Floating in mid air! by bigmxx
Photo 2887

Floating in mid air!

Day 332 - This leaf was stuck on a spiders web but I thought it looked like it was floating in mid air!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Neat!
November 27th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant!
November 27th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Well caught!!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact