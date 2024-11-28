Wasn't expecting this!

Previous
Day 333 - When I came in the house last night it was pouring hard with rain when I came out this morning my car was frozen and so were many puddles!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
791% complete

Judith Johnson ace
It's not helping the pothole situation!
November 28th, 2024  
