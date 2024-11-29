Previous
A treat for the birds! by bigmxx
Photo 2889

A treat for the birds!

Day 334 - The birds are in for a treat with all these berries, but they need to hurry up as there's cold weather forecast next week so the frost will kill them off!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
