Lovely peaceful walk! by bigmxx
Photo 2890

Lovely peaceful walk!

Day 335 - There are still a few trees with their leaves clinging on to give a bit of colour
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
791% complete

