Photo 2891
Waiting for the chop!
Day 336 - The fruit is waiting for my husband to chop it up and make me a fruit salad!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2891
photos
46
followers
47
following
Mags
ace
Great looking pineapple!
December 1st, 2024
